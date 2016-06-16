BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
June 16 Future Venture Capital Co Ltd :
* Says its unit IoT Sohatsu Ventures decides to dissolve a Kyoto-based investment business limited partnership in which the company owns a 99.95 percent stake
* Says its unit IoT Sohatsu Ventures' business will be suspended along with the dissolution of the Kyoto-based investment business limited partnership
* Effective date is June 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0fA8X2 ; goo.gl/uLi7SW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.