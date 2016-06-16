June 16 T-Mac Techvest PCB :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$99,548,915 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 7

* Last date before book closure July 10 with book closure period from July 11 to July 15

* Record date July 15

* Payment date July 29

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3g8H

