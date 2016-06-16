BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences announces positive preclinical data of coagulation factors VIIA and IX
* Catalyst biosciences announces positive preclinical data of subcutaneously dosed coagulation factors viia and ix
June 16 Cachet Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 23, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 24 and the dividend will be paid on June 24
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3199
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Catalyst biosciences announces positive preclinical data of subcutaneously dosed coagulation factors viia and ix
* Cerulean Pharma Inc - cerulean has engaged investment bank, Aquilo Partners, L.P., as its financial advisor to assist in strategic review process
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock