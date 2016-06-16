BRIEF-Cerulean announces review of strategic alternatives
* Cerulean Pharma Inc - cerulean has engaged investment bank, Aquilo Partners, L.P., as its financial advisor to assist in strategic review process
June 16 Mizuho Medy Co Ltd :
* Says its former second major shareholder, a Saga-based employees stock ownership plan cuts stake in the company to 8.06 percent down from 12.29 percent, and becomes the third major shareholder
* Says change occurred on June 14
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* First-quarter sales growth was negatively affected by inventory reductions at large distributors in the United States, but inventory levels are now back to normal, the firm said in a statement