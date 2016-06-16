June 16 DHC Software Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire stakes in three firms for a combined 1.85 billion yuan ($280.94 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.71 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions, replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UepecK

