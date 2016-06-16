Italy grants state guarantee for Pop Vicenza, Veneto's new bonds
MILAN, Feb 1 Italy has granted a state guarantee on new bonds to be issued by Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, the two regional banks said on Wednesday.
June 16 YeaShin International Development :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.2 per share (T$456,108,449 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 14
* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 16 to July 20
* Record date July 20
* Payment date Aug. 10
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3gNe
(Beijing Headline News)
