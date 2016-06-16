BRIEF-Cerulean announces review of strategic alternatives
* Cerulean Pharma Inc - cerulean has engaged investment bank, Aquilo Partners, L.P., as its financial advisor to assist in strategic review process
June 16 SciVision Biotech :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$25,800,000 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 7
* Last date before book closure July 8 with book closure period from July 9 to July 13
* Record date July 13
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3gNU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cerulean Pharma Inc - cerulean has engaged investment bank, Aquilo Partners, L.P., as its financial advisor to assist in strategic review process
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* First-quarter sales growth was negatively affected by inventory reductions at large distributors in the United States, but inventory levels are now back to normal, the firm said in a statement