June 16 Liaoning Shidai Wanheng Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 800 million yuan ($121.46 million) in private placement of shares to fund battery project

* Says shares to resume trading on June 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24SrI05; bit.ly/1XYigtG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5865 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)