BRIEF-Paramount to sell Waterview for $460 million
* Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd
* Says futures unit investigated by securities regulator for failing to fulfill duties as asset manager
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1UeqzjQ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* StoneCastle acquires insured deposit sweep business from Intermedium Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mudrick Capital Management LP reports 5.44 percent passive stake in globalstar inc as of January 27, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2krryjL) Further company coverage: