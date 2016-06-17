June 17 HUAYU Automotive Systems Co Ltd:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 8.1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 22

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FeHaW9yz

