BRIEF-India's Punjab National Bank keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in Feb
* Keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in February Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2kMkA9Y Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
Jun 17 (Reuters) Premier Investment Company FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Apr 30, 2016 ended Oct 31, 2015 to Oct 31, 2016 to Apr 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.09 8.08 8.33 8.15 (+0.2 pct ) (+8.3 pct ) (+3.0 pct ) (-2.2 pct ) Net 3.24 3.12 3.23 3.11 (+3.8 pct ) (+10.4 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) (-3.7 pct ) Div 2,460 yen 11,564 yen 2,450 yen 2,450 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8956.T
* Successfully placed all offered approx. 6.7 million new shares generating gross proceeds of about 116.0 million euros ($124.09 million)
Jan 31 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday on caution ahead of an annual economic survey and the federal budget, while risk sentiment was hit as Asian shares fell on worries over U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy.