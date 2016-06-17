June 17 Yokohama Reito :

* Says its unit to set up a new JV HIYR AS, in Norway, with Hofseth International AS

* Says the new JV to buy Fjordlaks Aqua AS, which is engaged in trout and salmon farming, for 1,008 million Norwegian crowns, in middle July

Source text in Japanese:985.so/3kTv

