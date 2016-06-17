UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 17 Yokohama Reito :
* Says its unit to set up a new JV HIYR AS, in Norway, with Hofseth International AS
* Says the new JV to buy Fjordlaks Aqua AS, which is engaged in trout and salmon farming, for 1,008 million Norwegian crowns, in middle July
Source text in Japanese:985.so/3kTv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources