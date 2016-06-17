June 17 GuiZhou YiBai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will set up JV in Shanghai with Shanghai-based medical investment company

* The new entity capitalized at 5 million yuan

* Says the company will invest 2.6 million yuan in the JV, to hold a 51 pct stake

(Beijing Headline News)