UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse says prosecutors investigating CEO's 2015 share purchase
* Deutsche Boerse says cooperating with investigation (Adds details on share purchases, background)
June 17 Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issue 5,798 new units via private placement and to raise 444.7 million yen
* Says subscription date on June 21 and payment date on June 22
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3213
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Deutsche Boerse says cooperating with investigation (Adds details on share purchases, background)
ACCRA, Feb 1 Ghana's new government has inherited a budget deficit of around 10 percent of economic output, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told Reuters on Wednesday, double the 2016 target set by the previous government.
Feb 1 Puerto Rico's government said it will miss some debt payments due on Wednesday, including general obligation bonds backed by the U.S. territory's constitution, debt at its public finance and infrastructure agencies, and $279 million owed by its Government Development Bank.