June 17 Sercomm :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.85444805 per share (T$936,321,624 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 4

* Last date before book closure July 5 with book closure period from July 6 to July 10

* Record date July 10

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3mkF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)