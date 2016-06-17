June 17 FDC International Hotels :

* Says it will issue 5,626,000 new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 90 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3mqf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)