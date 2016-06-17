June 17 Lealea Hotels & Resorts :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share (T$10,099,940 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 1

* Last date before book closure July 4 with book closure period from July 5 to July 9

* Record date July 9

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3msN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)