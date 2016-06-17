June 17 Darfon Electronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$595,804,002 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 7

* Last date before book closure July 9 with book closure period from July 10 to July 14

* Record date July 14

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3mMv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)