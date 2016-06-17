June 17 Macrolink Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says its unit to raise its stake in Bank of Changsha to 9.40 percent from 7.29 percent by buying shares worth 377 million yuan ($57.21 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XZbnIL

