June 17 Global Infotech Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai Ruimin Internet Technology for 300 million yuan ($45.53 million) via share issue and cash

* Says it plans to raise up to 280 million yuan in share private placement to help fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28K7PgA

