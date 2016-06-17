CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bookmaker launches 2.24 mln Hella Kgaa Hueck shares offering
* Hella KGaA Hueck & Co : Deutsche Bank launches an accelerated offering of up to 2,244,274 shares of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co
June 17 Global Infotech Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai Ruimin Internet Technology for 300 million yuan ($45.53 million) via share issue and cash
* Says it plans to raise up to 280 million yuan in share private placement to help fund the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28K7PgA
($1 = 6.5896 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Slide in pound his capital reserves (Adds analyst quote, details)
* Sanders Capital LLC reports a 6.34 percent passive stake in D.R. Horton Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kRFx3k) Further company coverage: