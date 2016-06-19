June 19 Orange Electronic :

* Says it will issue 2,520,000 new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$58 per share

* Says 378,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 2,142,000 shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Says the proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds

