June 19 Body Organ Biomedical :

* Says it will issue 4.5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$46 per share

* Says 675,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, and the existing shareholders are eligible to purchase 110.8695 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

* Says the proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3vX5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)