June 19 Paiho Shih Holdings :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.3 per share (T$66,995,317 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1 per share (T$223,317,720 in total)

* Ex-dividend date July 26

* Last date before book closure July 27 with book closure period from July 28 to Aug. 1

* Record date Aug. 1

* Payment date Aug. 30

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3wcx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)