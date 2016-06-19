June 19 Alpha Microelectronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.20177149 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 5

* Last date before book closure July 6 with book closure period from July 7 to July 11

* Record date July 11

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3whY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)