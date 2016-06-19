BRIEF-Cambrex Q4 adjusted earnings $1.23/shr from continuing operations
* Cambrex reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
June 19 Joben Bio-Medical :
* Says it got patent for use of alcohol extract of longan seeds in U.S
* FDA accepts two SBLAs for Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer in cisplatin-ineligible first-line and second-line post-platinum failure treatment settings
