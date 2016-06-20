UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 20 Guangdong Sitong Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.3 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 23 for 2015
* Says it will distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 24 and the dividend will be paid on June 24
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/JOkwVQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources