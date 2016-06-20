June 20 Shanghai New World Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 23 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 24 and the dividend will be paid on June 24

