June 20 Pan Jit International :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.9 per share (T$326,285,664 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 15

* Last date before book closure July 18 with book closure period from July 19 to July 23

* Record date July 23

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3zr7

