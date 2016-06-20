June 20 Lancy Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 900 million yuan ($136.76 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says shares have resumed trading on June 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UijjhG; bit.ly/1XyZXKU

($1 = 6.5808 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)