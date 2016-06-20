EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 2)
June 20 Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd :
* Says the company entered into agreement with PPG Industries Inc to buy its properties for glass fiber business in EU and 100 percent stake in PPG Industries Fiber Glass B.V.
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 ChemChina is set to secure conditional EU antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, the largest foreign acquisition by a Chinese company, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion