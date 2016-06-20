June 20 Sinocare Inc.:
* Says the co and Abbey Merger Sub, Inc. signed agreement
and plan of merger with Polymer Technology Systems(PTS) and
Shareholder Representative Services LLC, to fully acquire PTS
for $110 million (about 713.2 million yuan) via Abbey
* Says Abbey is a overseas special purpose unit (100 pct
owned) of the co, based in the united states
* Says the co signed contribution and assignment agreement
with it Changsha-based unit on June 17, to transfer entire stake
in Abbey, as well as rights and obligations of the agreement and
plan of merger
* Says acquisition of PTS will be performed by the
Changsha-based unit
* Says after the transaction, PTS will merge with Abbey
* Says Abbey will be dissolved after the transaction
* Says PTS will become a overseas wholly owned unit of the
Changsha-based unit
