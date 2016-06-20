UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 20 Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co Ltd
* Says unit Resort Tomamu signs management and marketing agreements with Club Mediterranee's units SCM Corp, Club Mediterranee S.A. Vacances (S) Pte Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28IfN17
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources