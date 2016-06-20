Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 20 WUS Printed Circuit :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4.5 per share (T$1,264,520,655 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 5
* Last date before book closure July 6 with book closure period from July 7 to July 11
* Record date July 11
* Payment date July 28
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3zHv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)