June 20 WUS Printed Circuit :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4.5 per share (T$1,264,520,655 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 5

* Last date before book closure July 6 with book closure period from July 7 to July 11

* Record date July 11

* Payment date July 28

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3zHv

