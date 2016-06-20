June 20 High-Tek Harnes Enterprise :

* Says it will issue the 3rd series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$300 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years for the bonds

* Says coupon rate is 0 percent

* Says the proceeds will be used to repay loans and enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3zPG

