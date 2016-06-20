June 20 Fiyta Holdings Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on June 23 and to holders of B shares recorded on June 28

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 24 and the dividend will be paid on June 24 for A shares and June 28 for B shares respectively

* Says dividends for B shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars

