June 20 Gudeng Precision Industrial :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$31,230,291 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 17

* Last date before book closure Aug. 18 with book closure period from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23

* Record date Aug. 23

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/32gf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)