June 20 Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control Co Ltd :

* Says it proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per share for every 10 shares, to distribute 2 shares for every 10 shares, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 13 new shares for every 10 shares, as mid-year dividend payment plan for 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hsRDhn

