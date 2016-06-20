June 20 Shenzhen Soling Industrial Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire two technology firms for a combined 716.9 million yuan ($108.96 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 360 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions, projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28Il7RO

($1 = 6.5793 Chinese yuan renminbi)