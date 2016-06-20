UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 20 Shenzhen Soling Industrial Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire two technology firms for a combined 716.9 million yuan ($108.96 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 360 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions, projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28Il7RO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources