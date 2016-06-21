Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 21 Guochuang Software Co Ltd:
* Says an initial public offering of up to 23 million A shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange
* Says Guo Yuan Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as the main underwriter
* Says the company's stock will be traded under the symbol "300520"
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Gg6H6VH0
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)