BRIEF-PF Group expects combined profit attributable for nine months ended December 2016 to increase
* Expected that combined profit attributable for nine months ended 31 december 2016 may record a substantial increase
June 21 Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 8,521,516 shares at 23.47 yuan per share via private placement and raised about 200 million yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3kHKhc
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Expected that combined profit attributable for nine months ended 31 december 2016 may record a substantial increase
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.