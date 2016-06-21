BRIEF-Surmodics reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Surmodics Inc says remain on track to continue clinical evaluation of our surveil drug-coated balloon
June 21 Jilin Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 76.3 mln shares and raises 1.1 billion yuan
* Swedish Orphan Biovitrum - long-term safety, efficacy data of extended half-life therapy alprolix in children with hemophilia B published in Lancet haematology
Feb 2 Merck & Co Inc's quarterly revenue narrowly missed Wall Street expectations, hurt by lower-than-expected sales of its key immuno-oncology drug, Keytruda, and its diabetes medicines.