June 21 Epoch Chemtronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share (T$136,094,572 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 6

* Last date before book closure July 7 with book closure period from July 8 to July 12

* Record date July 12

* Payment date Aug. 15

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/34Sb

