BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
June 21 Shenzhen HeungKong Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.9 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 24 for 2015
* Says it will distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 27 and the dividend will be paid on June 27
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/JJ1olM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.
* National holdings' OPN capital markets closes $94.5 million private placement financing for Mustang Bio Inc, a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: