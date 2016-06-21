June 21 Aeolus Tyre Co.,Ltd.:

* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 10 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, to shareholders of record on June 27 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 28 and the dividend will be paid on June 28

