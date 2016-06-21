June 21 Huangshan Tourism Development Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.8 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares for 2015

* Says the payment to shareholders of A shares recorded on June 24 and cash dividend of $0.27485 per 10 shares (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on June 29

* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 27 and the dividend will be paid on June 27 for A shares and July 11 for B shares

