June 21 UBIC Inc :

* Says unit EvD, Inc (EvD) to merge unit UBIC North America, Inc (UNA) and unit TechLaw Solutions, Inc (TLS)

* Says UNA to be dissolved after merger

* Says TLS to be subsidiary of EvD

* Says EvD abd UNA engaged in e-discovery business

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bNeLrO

