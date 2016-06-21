BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
June 21 Dongxing Securities Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 27
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 28 and the dividend will be paid on June 28
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/55VsDVXr
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.
* National holdings' OPN capital markets closes $94.5 million private placement financing for Mustang Bio Inc, a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: