June 21 Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 24

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 27 and the dividend will be paid on June 27

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FjqNsMzP

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)