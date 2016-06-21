BRIEF-Jordan Projects for Tourism Development FY profit declines
* FY net profit 1.1 million dinars versus 8.8 million dinars year ago
June 21 Nanjing Chixia Development Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 24
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 27 and the dividend will be paid on June 27
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FgeFMvXV
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 92,958 dinars versus loss 237,047 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jGUdgz) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain will outline its strategic aims for Brexit on Thursday in a so-called White Paper policy document, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)