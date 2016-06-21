June 21 Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly Co., Ltd:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 27 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 28 and the dividend will be paid on June 28

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/IMeD9yQY

